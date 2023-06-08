World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप से पहले चमकी इस खिलाड़ी की किस्मत, 5 साल बाद मिला मौका!
topStories1hindi1730175
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप से पहले चमकी इस खिलाड़ी की किस्मत, 5 साल बाद मिला मौका!

ODI World Cup: भारत में इसी साल के अंत में वनडे वर्ल्ड कप का आयोजन होना है. इससे पहले ही एक टीम के खिलाड़ी की किस्मत चमक उठी है. इस खिलाड़ी को पांच साल बाद ये बड़ा मौका मिलने वाला है. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 08:56 PM IST

Trending Photos

World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप से पहले चमकी इस खिलाड़ी की किस्मत, 5 साल बाद मिला मौका!

World Cup 2023: भारत को अपनी मेजबानी में इसी साल वनडे वर्ल्ड कप (ODI World Cup-2023) खेलना है, जिसे लेकर तैयारियां शुरू हो चुकी हैं. इस वर्ल्ड कप के लिए 8 टीमें क्वालीफाई हो चुकी हैं, जबकि दो टीमें कौन सी होंगी इसका फैसला आगामी वर्ल्ड कप क्वालीफायर मैचों से होगा. इससे पहले एक खिलाड़ी को लेकर बड़ी खबर सामने आई है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी
Powered by Tomorrow.io
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
TC Final 2023
भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!
PM Kisan yoajna
पीएम मोदी का किसानों को शानदार तोहफा, खाते में आएंगे 15 लाख रुपये, कैसे करें अप्लाई
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट
Kiara Advani
सासू मां और मम्मी को साथ लेकर Satyaprem Ki Katha को प्रमोट करने निकलीं Kiara Advani