World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप 2023 का शेड्यूल आया सामने, इस तारीख को खेला जाएगा IND vs PAK मैच
topStories1hindi1734194
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप 2023 का शेड्यूल आया सामने, इस तारीख को खेला जाएगा IND vs PAK मैच

ODI World Cup 2023: भारत की मेजबानी में इसी साल होने वाले वनडे वर्ल्ड कप का शेड्यूल सामने आ गया है. टीम इंडिया अपने 9 मैच 9 अलग-अलग वेन्यू पर खेलेगी.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 08:49 AM IST

Trending Photos

World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप 2023 का शेड्यूल आया सामने, इस तारीख को खेला जाएगा IND vs PAK मैच

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: वनडे वर्ल्ड कप (ODI World Cup 2023) इसी साल अक्टूबर-नवंबर के बीच भारत में खेला जाना है. वनडे वर्ल्ड कप के शेड्यूल को लेकर एक बड़ा अपडेट सामने आ गया है. BCCI ने ड्राफ्ट शेड्यूल ICC को सौंप दिया है, जो अपने फाइनल रूप में तब आएगा जब सभी सदस्य देश उस पर रजामंदी जता देंगे. जानकारी के मुताबिक, टूर्नामेंट की शुरुआत 5 अक्टूबर से होगी जबकि फाइनल 19 नवंबर को खेला जाएगा. भारत और पाकिस्तान का मुकाबला कब खेला जाएगा ये भी साफ हो गया है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment News
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणबीर कपूर पर बरसीं कंगना रनौत, भगवान राम के किरदार पर कमेंट करने को लेकर सुनाई खरी खोटी
Monalisa
ब्लैक ड्रेस में भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा ने गिराई ऐसी हुस्न की बिजली, फोटोज वायरल
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Dance Video: काला सूट पहन नागिन सी लहरी सपना, पैनी धार पर किया डांस
Tanmay Vekaria
आंखों में काजल, चेहरे पर मासूमियत लिए फोन पर बात करते इस बच्चे के आज फैन है करोड़ों
Cooler
बर्फ जैसा ठंडा हो जाएगा आपका घर, पुराना जंग लगा हुआ कूलर करेगा जोरदार काम
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
Technical Guruji
जानें कितना कमाते हैं YouTuber टेक्निकल गुरूजी, जिनके पास है 20 करोड़ की कारें
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Pakistan Economic Crisis
‘पाकिस्तान नहीं होगा डिफॉल्ट, हमारे पास प्लान बी तैयार’ – वित्त मंत्री का दावा