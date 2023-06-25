World Cup : वर्ल्ड कप से एक झटके में बाहर हुईं ये 3 टीम! एक तो भारत का है पड़ोसी देश
World Cup : वर्ल्ड कप से एक झटके में बाहर हुईं ये 3 टीम! एक तो भारत का है पड़ोसी देश

ICC World Cup: भारतीय टीम अपनी मेजबानी में इसी साल वनडे वर्ल्ड कप (ODI WC-2023) खेलेगी. ये आईसीसी टूर्नामेंट अक्टूबर-नवंबर में खेला जाना है, जिसके शेड्यूल का ऐलान अभी नही हुआ है. टूर्नामेंट में कुल 10 टीमें हिस्सा लेंगी, लेकिन इससे पहले एक बड़ी खबर सामने आई है. 

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 05:19 PM IST

World Cup : वर्ल्ड कप से एक झटके में बाहर हुईं ये 3 टीम! एक तो भारत का है पड़ोसी देश

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 : भारत की मेजबानी में इसी साल वनडे वर्ल्ड कप (ODI WC-2023) खेला जाना है. टीम इंडिया ट्रॉफी जीतने की बड़ी दावेदार है, जिसकी कप्तानी धाकड़ ओपनर रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) करेंगे. इस आईसीसी टूर्नामेंट में कुल 10 टीमें हिस्सा लेंगी, लेकिन इससे पहले एक बड़ी खबर आई है. 

