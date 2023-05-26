Captian: मैं टेस्ट में कप्तानी करने के लिए तैयार हूं... अचानक टीम के इस बल्लेबाज ने दिया बड़ा बयान
topStories1hindi1712728
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Captian: मैं टेस्ट में कप्तानी करने के लिए तैयार हूं... अचानक टीम के इस बल्लेबाज ने दिया बड़ा बयान

Test Captian: बेन स्टोक्स अगर आने वाले मुकाबलों में फिटनेस की वजह से बाहर होते हैं तो ओली पोप टेस्ट में इंग्लैंड की कप्तानी करने को तैयार है. ओली पोप ने कप्तानी को लेकर बड़ा बयान दिया है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 08:57 PM IST

Trending Photos

Captian: मैं टेस्ट में कप्तानी करने के लिए तैयार हूं... अचानक टीम के इस बल्लेबाज ने दिया बड़ा बयान

Ollie Pope On Test Captiany: इंग्लैंड क्रिकेट टीम के दाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाज ओली पोप (Ollie Pope) ने एशेज सीरीज (Ashes 2023) से पहले बड़ा बयान दिया है. ओली पोप (Ollie Pope) ने कहा है कि अगर बेन स्टोक्स लंबे समय से चली आ रही फिटनेस की वजह से अपने छह मैचों में से किसी में भी नहीं खेल पाते हैं तो वह आगामी गर्मियों में टेस्ट क्रिकेट में इंग्लैंड की कप्तानी करने के लिए तैयार रहेंगे.  फरवरी में न्यूजीलैंड में श्रृंखला के दौरान स्टोक्स के बाएं घुटने में चोट लगी थी, जिससे उनकी दाएं हाथ की तेज गेंदबाजी का उपयोग करने की क्षमता सीमित हो गई थी. आईपीएल 2023 में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स का हिस्सा होने के दौरान भी उन्हें परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा, जिसने उनकी भागीदारी को सिर्फ दो मैचों तक सीमित कर दिया गया.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां
Monalisa
'लगावे जब तू लिपस्टिक' गाने पर मोनालिसा ने जब हिलाई कमरिया, लट्टू हो गया ये एक्टर
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Karishma Tanna
Scoop Trailer: अपराधी या पीड़ित...क्या है जागृति बनीं करिश्मा तन्ना?
7th Pay Commission
केंद्रीय कर्मचारी को मिलने वाली है बड़ी खुशखबरी, 31 मई की शाम को होगा बड़ा ऐलान
Salman Khan
सलमान के घर शाहरुख-आमिर ने की पार्टी, आमिर को समझाया तो खूब की मस्ती भी!
mutual fund
आपको भी बनना है करोड़पति तो Mutual Fund में लगाएं पैसा, मिलेंगे पूरे 1 करोड़ रुपये!
Maoist
माओवादी ग्रुप की मेंबर, अब बनना चाहती है पुलिस अधिकारी, जानें कैसे बदला जीवन