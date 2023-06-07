ODI World Cup : वर्ल्ड कप में खेलने को लेकर पाकिस्तान ने रखी नई शर्त, नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम से जुड़ा है मामला
ODI World Cup: भारत में होने वाले वनडे वर्ल्ड कप को लेकर पाकिस्तान लगातार बयानबाजी कर रहा है. उसके क्रिकेट बोर्ड पीसीबी ने अब नई शर्त रखी है. पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड के चेयरमैन नजम सेठी ने अहमदाबाद के प्रतिष्ठित नरेंद्र मोदी क्रिकेट स्टेडियम को लेकर कुछ आशंका जाहिर की है.

Jun 07, 2023

Pakistan in World Cup-2023: भारत की मेजबानी में इसी साल वर्ल्ड कप खेला जाना है. करोड़ों भारतीय क्रिकेट फैंस को उम्मीदें हैं कि रोहित शर्मा के नेतृत्व में बड़ा मुकाम हासिल किया जाएगा. हालांकि पड़ोसी मुल्क पाकिस्तान की तरफ से लगातार बयानबाजी हो रही है. अब पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड (PCB) के चेयरमैन नजम सेठी से जुड़ी बड़ी खबर सामने आ रही है. 

