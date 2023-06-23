6,6,6,6,6,6,6... विराट के साथी का कोहराम, वर्ल्ड क्रिकेट में मचा दिया तहलका!
topStories1hindi1750619
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

6,6,6,6,6,6,6... विराट के साथी का कोहराम, वर्ल्ड क्रिकेट में मचा दिया तहलका!

5 Sixes in Over: विराट कोहली भले ही छक्के कम लगाते हों लेकिन उनका साथी ताबड़तोड़ अंदाज में खेल रहा है. उस खिलाड़ी ने मैदान पर जैसे भूचाल सा ला दिया. इस खिलाड़ी को विराट की आईपीएल टीम आरसीबी ने ऑक्शन में 3.2 करोड़ रुपये में खरीदा था. 

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 02:17 PM IST

Trending Photos

6,6,6,6,6,6,6... विराट के साथी का कोहराम, वर्ल्ड क्रिकेट में मचा दिया तहलका!

Will Jacks, 5 Sixes in an Over: क्रिकेट मैदान पर दर्शकों का सबसे ज्यादा आनंद चौके-छक्के देखने में आता है. आजकल के फटाफट क्रिकेट के बढ़ते दबदबे के चलते तो ये सब ज्यादा देखने को भी मिलता है. टेस्ट में भी बल्लेबाज चौके-छक्के लगाने में पीछे नहीं हटते. इंग्लैंड के एक बल्लेबाज ने ताबड़तोड़ अंदाज में मैदान पर चौके-छक्के बरसा दिए. इसका वीडियो भी तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जबरदस्त विरोध ने लगा दी 'आदिपुरुष' की 'लंका', विवादित डॉयलाग बदलने को मजबूर हुए मेकर्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' मूवी पर महाभारत शो के 'युधिष्ठिर' ने भी जताया विरोध, मनोज मुंतशिर पर कही ये बात
West Bengal
बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव: ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर 10 % सीटें रहीं निर्विरोध
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Video: इवेंट में पहुंचीं सपना को इस हरियाणवी कॉमेडियन ने धो डाला
sunny deol
सनी के प्यार में डूबी थीं अमृता, फिर आई वो तस्वीरें जिसने हिला दी इस रिश्ते की नींव
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Sitapur
बाइक गुम होने की जांच करते-करते पुलिस ने सुलझाई लड़की के मर्डर की गुत्थी
Titanic Tourist Submarine
टाइटैनिक दिखाने ले गई लापता पनडुब्बी में अब कुछ घंटों की ऑक्सीजन, तलाशी अभियान जारी
Kerala
केरल हाई कोर्ट का दावा, लक्षद्वीप उसके अधिकार क्षेत्र में आता है
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor
RapidX की दो टनल बनकर तैयार, गाजियाबाद की एक टनल का काम 75 फीसदी पूरा
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS में पहुंचे थे कियारा-कार्तिक, तभी आई मोंजोलिका, फूटे हंसी के फव्वारे!