Shubman Gill: शुभमन गिल पर लगेगा बैन? WTC के फाइनल मैच के बीच कर दी थी ये हरकत

Shubman Gill: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल के दौरान शुभमन गिल काफी सुर्खियों में रहे. पूर्व ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कप्तान रिकी पोंटिंग ने कहा है कि उन पर फाइन या फिर सस्पेंशन लगना चाहिए .  

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 09:28 AM IST

WTC Final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल (WTC Final 2023) में टीम इंडिया का एक बार फिर हार का सामना करना पड़ा. इस मैच की दूसरी पारी में टीम इंडिया के ओपनर शुभमन गिल (Shubman Gill) को जिस तरह से आउट दिया गया उस पर काफी बवाल मचा था. शुभमन गिल ने भी एक ट्वीट कर विवाद को बड़ा दिया था. ऐसे में एक दिग्गज का मानना है कि शुभमन गिल की इस हरकत के बाद उन पर फाइन या फिर सस्पेंशन लगना चाहिए.

