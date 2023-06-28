Rishabh Pant: कार एक्सीडेंट के बाद ऋषभ पंत को मिला 'दूसरा जन्म', अब किया ये बड़ा बदलाव
Rishabh Pant: कार एक्सीडेंट के बाद ऋषभ पंत को मिला 'दूसरा जन्म', अब किया ये बड़ा बदलाव

Rishabh Pant: ऋषभ पंत 30 दिसंबर 2022 को कार एक्सीडेंट (Rishabh Pant Accident) में गंभीर रूप से चोटिल हुए थे. उन्होंने अब सोशल मीडिया पर एक बड़ा बदलाव किया है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 05:06 PM IST

Rishabh Pant: कार एक्सीडेंट के बाद ऋषभ पंत को मिला 'दूसरा जन्म', अब किया ये बड़ा बदलाव

Rishabh Pant Changing Date Of Birth: टीम इंडिया के स्टार विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज ऋषभ पंत (Rishabh Pant) फिलहाल क्रिकेट के मैदान से दूर हैं. ऋषभ पंत पिछले साल कार एक्सीडेंट (Rishabh Pant Accident) में गंभीर रूप से चोटिल हो गए थे. इन दिनों वह अपने रिहैब के चलते नेशनल क्रिकेट अकेडमी (NCA) में हैं. कार एक्सीडेंट ने ऋषभ पंत की जिंदगी काफी बदल दी है. इसी बीच ऋषभ पंत ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक बड़ा बदलाव किया है.

