Rishabh Pant: टीम इंडिया में होगी इस धाकड़ विकेटकीपर की एंट्री! मुंबई से आया बड़ा अपडेट

Indian Cricket Team: टीम इंडिया से पिछले पांच महीनों से बाहर चल रहे धाकड़ विकेटकीपर ऋषभ पंत पूरी तरह फिट होने की तरफ तेजी से बढ़ रहे हैं. पंत को चोट के कारण आईपीएल-2023 से बाहर होना पड़ा.  वह ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ आगामी वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल मैच (WTC Final-2023) में भी नहीं खेल पाएंगे. 

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 06:24 PM IST

Rishabh Pant Update: भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के कई खिलाड़ी फिलहाल आईपीएल के 16वें सीजन का हिस्सा हैं. हालांकि अब केवल 4 टीमें ही ट्रॉफी जीतने की रेस में बची हैं. इस बीच भारत के स्टार विकेटकीपर ऋषभ पंत (Rishabh Pant) को लेकर बड़ा अपडेट सामने आया है.

