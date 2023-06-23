New Coach Announced: आगामी दौरे से पहले लिया गया बड़ा फैसला, टीम के नए कोच की अचानक हुई घोषणा
New Coach Announced: आगामी दौरे से पहले लिया गया बड़ा फैसला, टीम के नए कोच की अचानक हुई घोषणा

West Indies: जुलाई में होने वाले मुकाबलों के लिए टीम को लेकर बड़ा ऐलान हो गया. आगामी सीरीज के लिए टीम के नए कोच का ऐलान कर दिया गया है.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 10:14 AM IST

New Coach Announced: आगामी दौरे से पहले लिया गया बड़ा फैसला, टीम के नए कोच की अचानक हुई घोषणा

WI vs IRE: टीम इंडिया को आगामी 12 जुलाई से वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ 2 टेस्ट, 3 वनडे और 5 टी20 मुकाबलों की सीरीज खेलनी है. हालांकि, इसके लिए अभी तक टीम का ऐलान नहीं हुआ है. वेस्टइंडीज की महिला टीम भी जून से शुरू होकर जुलाई तक चलने वाली आयरलैंड के खिलाफ टी20 और वनडे सीरीज खेलेगी. इस बीच एक बड़ी खबर सामने आई है. वेस्टइंडीज महिला टीम के नए कोच का ऐलान कर दिया गया है.

