WTC Final 2023: अगर इस खिलाड़ी का चला बल्ला, तो टीम को बना देगा टेस्ट चैंपियन; आकंड़े देख हिल जाएंगे कंगारू!
WTC Final 2023: अगर इस खिलाड़ी का चला बल्ला, तो टीम को बना देगा टेस्ट चैंपियन; आकंड़े देख हिल जाएंगे कंगारू!

Team India: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल मैच में टीम इंडिया का एक खतरनाक बल्लेबाज ऑस्ट्रेलिया के ट्रॉफी जीतने के सपनों पर पानी फेर सकता है .इस खिलाड़ी का इंग्लैंड में जबरदस्त रिकॉर्ड है.

Jun 04, 2023, 02:10 PM IST

WTC Final 2023: अगर इस खिलाड़ी का चला बल्ला, तो टीम को बना देगा टेस्ट चैंपियन; आकंड़े देख हिल जाएंगे कंगारू!

IND vs AUS, WTC Final: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप 2023 फाइनल मैच 7 से 11 जून तक केनिंगटन ओवल मैदान पर खेला जाना है. दोनों टीमें इस मैच को जीतकर टेस्ट चैंपियन बनने के इरादे से मैदान में उतरेगी. टीम इंडिया का एक खूंखार बल्लेबाज इस मैच में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के ट्रॉफी जीतने के सपनों पर पारी फेर सकता है. इस खिलाड़ी के इंग्लैंड में शानदार आंकड़े हैं.

