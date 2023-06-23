Opening Pair: विंडीज सीरीज में शुभमन गिल नहीं, ये खिलाड़ी बनेगा रोहित शर्मा का ओपनिंग पार्टनर!
IND vs WI: भारत और वेस्टइंडीज के बीच 12 जुलाई से क्रिकेट सीरीज खेली जानी है. इस दौरान 2 टेस्ट मैचों के बाद 3 वनडे और 5 टी20 इंटरनेशनल मैच खेले जाएंगे. वनडे सीरीज में रोहित शर्मा का ओपनिंग पार्टनर शुभमन गिल के बजाय कोई और हो सकता है.

Jun 23, 2023

India vs West Indies, Rohit Sharma Opening Partner : भारतीय टीम वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ 12 जुलाई से क्रिकेट सीरीज खेलने उतरेगी. इस दौरान 2 टेस्ट मैच, 3 वनडे और 5 टी20 इंटरनेशनल मुकाबले खेले जाएंगे. माना जा रहा है कि धाकड़ ओपनर रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) का वनडे सीरीज में ओपनिंग पार्टनर बदल सकता है. 

