Rohit Sharma Statement: WTC फाइनल की हार से तिलमिलाए कप्तान रोहित, सरेआम लिया इन 2 खिलाड़ियों का नाम!
Captain Statement: टीम इंडिया का वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियन बनने का सपना एक बार फिर से चकनाचूर हो गया. उसे ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने WTC फाइनल मैच में 209 रनों के बड़े अंतर से मात दी. भारतीय कप्तान रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) ने हार की वजहों पर भी चर्चा की.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 06:44 PM IST

Rohit Sharma Statement, IND vs AUS: भारतीय टीम का वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियन बनने का सपना फिर से चकनाचूर हो गया. टीम इंडिया को ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final-2023) मैच में 209 रनों के बड़े अंतर से हराया. हार के बाद भारतीय कप्तान रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) ने इसकी वजहों पर बात की.

