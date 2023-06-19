Team India: WI दौरे पर रोहित नहीं, ये खिलाड़ी बनेगा शुभमन का जोड़ीदार! पहली गेंद से उड़ाता है छक्के
topStories1hindi1744532
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Team India: WI दौरे पर रोहित नहीं, ये खिलाड़ी बनेगा शुभमन का जोड़ीदार! पहली गेंद से उड़ाता है छक्के

IND vs WI: टीम इंडिया को जुलाई में वेस्टइंडीज का दौरा करना है. भारत इस दौरे की शुरुआत 12 जुलाई से टेस्ट सीरीज के साथ करेगा जबकि आखिरी मैच 13 अगस्त को टी20 फॉर्मेट में खेलेगा. इस दौरे पर शुभमन गिल अपने एक नए जोड़ीदार के साथ दिखाई दे सकते हैं. यह बल्लेबाज पहली ही गेंद से ही छक्के लगाने की क्षमता रखता है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 03:59 PM IST

Trending Photos

Team India: WI दौरे पर रोहित नहीं, ये खिलाड़ी बनेगा शुभमन का जोड़ीदार! पहली गेंद से उड़ाता है छक्के

India Tour of West Indies: भारतीय के खिलाड़ी इन दिनों अपने परिवार संग समय बिता रहे हैं. जुलाई से टीम इंडिया क्रिकेट खेलना शुरू करेगी जिसके बाद लगातार क्रिकेट खेलना है. 12 जुलाई से टीम वेस्टइंडीज दौरे पर होगी जहां 2 टेस्ट, 3 वनडे और 5 टी20 मैचों की सीरीज खेली जानी है. हालांकि, इसके लिए अभी तक टीम का ऐलान नहीं हुआ है, लेकिन इस दौरे पर टीम टीम इंडिया के एक खूंखार बल्लेबाज की वापसी हो सकती है. ओपनिंग जोड़ी में शुभमन गिल के साथ इस खिलाड़ी को ओपनिंग के लिए भेजा जा सकता है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: इस कंटेस्टेंट की फैमिली ने सलमान खान को कहा- 'बिहार के जीजाजी'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: फिर पोपटलाल की शादी ना होने से गुस्से में दर्शक, मेकर्स को देनी पड़ी सफाई
breakup
कपल हमेशा ध्यान रखें ये जरूरी बातें, वरना रिश्ता टूटने की नौबत आ सकती है!
sunny deol
Karan Deol की शादी से पहली तस्वीरें आई सामने, लाल जोड़े में खूब जचीं दुल्हनिया!
zodiac signs
अगर इन दो राशि के कपल्स में है बेहद प्यार, तो संभल जाएं, आपकी कभी नहीं बनेगी!
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू