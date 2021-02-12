S Sreesanth का IPL 2021 खेलने का सपना टूटा, ट्विटर पर छलका फैंस का दर्द

नई दिल्ली: आईपीएल 2021 की नीलामी (IPL Auction 2021) के लिए 292 खिलाड़ियों की फाइनल शॉर्टलिस्ट जारी हो गई है, लेकिन इसमें भारतीय तेज गेंदबाज एस श्रीसंत (S Sreesanth) का नाम शामिल नहीं किया गया है.

75 लाख थी बेस प्राइस

38 साल के एस श्रीसंत (S Sreesanth) ने निजी तौर पर आईपीएल 2021 की नीलामी के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया था, उन्होंने अपनी बेस प्राइस 75 लाख रुपये रखी थी. उनके साथ कुल 1114 क्रिकेटर्स ने 18 फरवरी को होने वाली नीलामी के लिए अपना नाम नाम दिया था.

फैंस ने जताया अफसोस

जब ये साफ हो गया है कि एस श्रीसंत (S Sreesanth) आईपीएल 2021 (IPL 2021) में शामिल नहीं हो पाएंगे, ऐसे में उनके ज्यादातर फैंस ने इस पर दुख जताया है. हालांकि कई लोग मान रहे हैं कि जो हुआ वो सही हुआ है. आइये देखते हैं ऐसे ही कुछ ट्वीट्स.

Sreesanth in his Insta Live today : Disappointed to not be in the list but will keep Fighting like I did for so many years. There can be a surprise call just like Gayle got once. *If not this year, next year again*. Will keep Fighting."

WHAT A FIGHTER pic.twitter.com/vpuRdIhKRZ — Adish (@36_NotAllOut) February 11, 2021

No Sreesanth in the 292 players list for the upcoming IPL auction. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 11, 2021

BCCI seems so harsh on Sreesanth. — Nitin Menon (@NitinMenon15) February 11, 2021

He expected this as well. @IPL is not the end. He should concentrate on domestic cricket. He still have chances to prove and come back strong. Hope it will happen.#Sreesanth — हर्ष द्विवेदी (भारद्वाज) (@Harshdwive6942) February 11, 2021

No S Sreesanth in 292 players list for IPL 2021 Auction#IPLAuction2021 pic.twitter.com/pLLfK2fYQN — Praveen Singh (@Praveen93718143) February 11, 2021