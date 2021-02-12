English मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News
CONTACT US. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. AUTHORS. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
S Sreesanth

S Sreesanth का IPL 2021 खेलने का सपना टूटा, ट्विटर पर छलका फैंस का दर्द

एस श्रीसंत (S Sreesanth) को उम्मीद थी कि सैयद मुश्ताक अली ट्रॉफी (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy) खेलने के बाद उन्हें आईपीएल 2021 (IPL 2021) में शामिल होने का मौका जरूर मिलेगा, लेकिन उनका ये ख्वाब टूट चुका है.

S Sreesanth का IPL 2021 खेलने का सपना टूटा, ट्विटर पर छलका फैंस का दर्द
एस श्रीसंत (फोटो-BCCI/IPL)

नई दिल्ली: आईपीएल 2021 की नीलामी (IPL Auction 2021) के लिए 292 खिलाड़ियों की फाइनल शॉर्टलिस्ट जारी हो गई है, लेकिन इसमें भारतीय तेज गेंदबाज एस श्रीसंत (S Sreesanth) का नाम शामिल नहीं किया गया है.

75 लाख थी बेस प्राइस

38 साल के एस श्रीसंत (S Sreesanth) ने निजी तौर पर आईपीएल 2021 की नीलामी के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया था, उन्होंने अपनी बेस प्राइस 75 लाख रुपये रखी थी. उनके साथ कुल 1114 क्रिकेटर्स ने 18 फरवरी को होने वाली नीलामी के लिए अपना नाम नाम दिया था.

यह भी पढ़ें- IND vs ENG: विराट कोहली को मिला केविन पीटरसन का साथ, इस मुद्दे पर किया सपोर्ट

फैंस ने जताया अफसोस

जब ये साफ हो गया है कि एस श्रीसंत (S Sreesanth) आईपीएल 2021 (IPL 2021) में शामिल नहीं हो पाएंगे, ऐसे में उनके ज्यादातर फैंस ने इस पर दुख जताया है. हालांकि कई लोग मान रहे हैं कि जो हुआ वो सही हुआ है. आइये देखते हैं ऐसे ही कुछ ट्वीट्स.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Zee News App: पाएँ हिंदी में ताज़ा समाचार, देश-दुनिया की खबरें, फिल्म, बिज़नेस अपडेट्स, खेल की दुनिया की हलचल, देखें लाइव न्यूज़ और धर्म-कर्म से जुड़ी खबरें, आदि.अभी डाउनलोड करें ज़ी न्यूज़ ऐप.
Tags:
S SreesanthIPL auction 2021IPLIPL 2021 AuctionIPL auction
अगली
खबर

IND vs ENG: Ajinkya Rahane ने किया Rishabh Pant को सपोर्ट, कहा - 'विकेटकीपिंग में होगा सुधार'

Must Watch

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Feb 12, 2021 | 2nd Test - Day Stumps
West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2021
BAN
105/4
(36.0 ov)
 VS
WI
409
(142.2 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Feb 11, 2021 | 1st T20I
South Africa in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2021
PAK
(20.0 ov) 169/6
VS
SA
166/6 (20.0 ov)
Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 runs
Full Scorecard →
Feb 05, 2021 | 1st Test
Anthony De Mello Trophy, 2021
IND
(95.5 ov) 337
(58.1 ov) 192
VS
ENG
578 (190.1 ov)
178 (46.3 ov)
England beat India by 227 runs
Full Scorecard →
PT25M19S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): भारत में डिजिटल बटवारा कर रहा है ट्विटर?