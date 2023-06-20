Team India: टीम इंडिया में होगी 25 साल के इस खिलाड़ी की एंट्री! कोहली ने मोटापे के चलते निकाला था बाहर
Indian Cricket: 25 साल के एक खिलाड़ी को विराट कोहली ने ओवरवेट होने के चलते टीम से बाहर कर दिया था. इस खिलाड़ी को वेस्टइंडीज दौरे पर टीम इंडिया में शामिल किया जा सकता है. 

Jun 20, 2023

Indian Cricket Team: विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) दुनिया के सबसे फिट खिलाड़ियों में से एक हैं. विराट के टीम में आने के बाद से ही भारतीय क्रिकेट का फिटनेस स्तर काफी ऊपर गया है, लेकिन भारत के एक 25 साल के खिलाड़ी के लिए अपने आप को फिट ना रख पाना काफी भारी पड़ा था. इस खिलाड़ी को विराट ने टीम से बाहर का रास्ता दिखाया था, लेकिन इस खिलाड़ी ने पिछले कुछ समय में घरेलू क्रिकेट में शानदार प्रदर्शन कर टीम इंडिया का दरवाजा खटखटा दिया है.

