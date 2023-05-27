Indian Cricket: अब बुमराह-राहुल की तरह नहीं होगी खिलाड़ियों की हालत! BCCI ने बनाया ये खास प्लान
topStories1hindi1714012
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Indian Cricket: अब बुमराह-राहुल की तरह नहीं होगी खिलाड़ियों की हालत! BCCI ने बनाया ये खास प्लान

Indian Cricket: भारतीय टीम को हाल में खिलाड़ियों की चोट से काफी परेशानी झेलनी पड़ रही है. पेसर जसप्रीत बुमराह (Jasprit Bumrah) और केएल राहुल (KL Rahul) जैसे स्टार खिलाड़ी भी चोट के कारण टीम से बाहर हैं और दोनों ही WTC फाइनल का हिस्सा नहीं बन पाएंगे. अब BCCI ने खास प्लान तैयार किया है.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 05:43 AM IST

Trending Photos

Indian Cricket: अब बुमराह-राहुल की तरह नहीं होगी खिलाड़ियों की हालत! BCCI ने बनाया ये खास प्लान

Injury concern for Indian Cricket Team: भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम को हाल में खिलाड़ियों की चोट से काफी कुछ परेशानी झेलनी पड़ी. सबसे बड़ा नाम तो पेसर जसप्रीत बुमराह (Jasprit Bumrah) और केएल राहुल (KL Rahul) का है. बुमराह चोट के कारण पिछले करीब एक साल से मैदान पर नहीं उतर पाए हैं. वहीं केएल राहुल भी वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल (WTC Final) से बाहर हो गए हैं. अब भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) ने इसे लेकर खास प्लान तैयार किया है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
7th Pay Commission
केंद्रीय कर्मचारी को मिलने वाली है बड़ी खुशखबरी, 31 मई की शाम को होगा बड़ा ऐलान
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
Jyeshtha Purnima 2023
ज्येष्ठ पूर्णिमा पर खाली झोलियां भर देंगी मां लक्ष्मी, रुपयों-पैसों से भरेगा भंडार
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
Manoj Bajpayee
Sirf Ek Banda Kafi Hai: बेहद दमदार है मनोज बाजपेयी का ये कोर्टरूम ड्रामा
IPL 2023
विरोधियों पर भारी पड़ रहे IPL के ये दो दिग्गज, अब आएगा टीम इंडिया से बुलावा!