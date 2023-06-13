Video: भारतीय कप्तान ने किया वाइफ की प्रेग्नेंसी का खुलासा, जल्द बनने वाले हैं पिता
Indian Captain announces wife's pregnancy: भारतीय कप्तान ने फैंस को बड़ी खुशखबरी दी है. वह जल्द दी पिता बनने वाले हैं. उन्होंने खास अंदाज में वाइफ की प्रेग्नेंसी का खुलासा किया.

Sunil Chhetri Announces Wife's Pregnancy: करिश्माई खिलाड़ी और फुटबॉल टीम के कप्तान सुनील छेत्री (Sunil Chhetri) के गोल के दम पर भारत ने इंटरकांटिनेंटल कप के अपने दूसरे मुकाबले में वनुआतु को 1-0 से शिकस्त देकर फाइनल का टिकट पक्का किया. इस जीत के साथ ही सुनील छेत्री ने अपने फैंस को बड़ी खुशखबरी दी है. वह जल्द दी पिता बनने वाले हैं. सुनील छेत्री (Sunil Chhetri) ने लाइव मैच में खास अंदाज में वाइफ की प्रेग्नेंसी का खुलासा किया.

