IND vs AUS: विराट कोहली पर गावस्कर का फूटा गुस्सा, बीच मैच में की इस हरकत पर जमकर लगाई लताड़!
WTC Final 2023: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच लंदन में टेस्ट चैंपियन बनने की जंग जारी है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने दूसरी पारी घोषित कर भारत को 444 रनों का जीत के लिए टारगेट दिया है. 

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 07:55 PM IST

Sunil Gavaskar statement on virat kohli: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच लंदन के ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल मुकाबला खेला जा रहा है. चौथे दिन का का खेल जारी है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने अपनी दूसरी पारी घोषित कर दी है. भारत को जीत के लिए 444 रनों का टारगेट मिला है. इस बीच भारत की गेंदबाजी के दौरान विराट कोहली ने ऐसी हरकत कर दी, जिसपर पूर्व भारतीय दिग्गज बल्लेबाज सुनील गावस्कर भड़क उठे. उन्होंने कोहली की इस हरकत पर बड़ा बयान भी दे दिया है.

