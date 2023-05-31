Team India: भारत के सामने WTC फाइनल में होंगी ये बड़ी मुश्किलें, मैच से पहले दिग्गज ने टीम को चेताया
Team India: भारत के सामने WTC फाइनल में होंगी ये बड़ी मुश्किलें, मैच से पहले दिग्गज ने टीम को चेताया

WTC Final 2023: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच आगामी वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप से पहले एक पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने टीम इंडिया को चेताया है. उन्होंने बताया है कि टीम इंडिया को वहां पर कई बड़ी चुनौतियां आने वाली हैं.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 08:02 PM IST

Team India: भारत के सामने WTC फाइनल में होंगी ये बड़ी मुश्किलें, मैच से पहले दिग्गज ने टीम को चेताया

IND vs AUS: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल 2023 में भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया की भिड़ंत होनी है. यह बड़ा मैच इंग्लैंड के ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में 7 से 11 जून के बीच खेला जाना है. इसके लिए दोनों टीमों के खिलाड़ी पहुंच चुके हैं और तैयारियों में भी जुट गए हैं. इस बीच एक पूर्व भारतीय दिग्गज क्रिकेटर ने टीम इंडिया को चेताया है  और कहा है कि टीम के सामने कई तरह की मुसीबतें आ सकती हैं जिनसे निपटना जरूरी है.

