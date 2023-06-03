Team India: IPL में 180 के स्ट्राइक रेट से गेंदबाजों को धोया, फिर भी इस बल्लेबाज को WTC फाइनल में नहीं मिली जगह!
Team India: IPL में 180 के स्ट्राइक रेट से गेंदबाजों को धोया, फिर भी इस बल्लेबाज को WTC फाइनल में नहीं मिली जगह!

WTC Final 2023: हाल ही में खत्म हुए आईपीएल 2023 में एक भारतीय बल्लेबाज ने 180 से भी ज्यादा के स्ट्राइक रेट से रन कूटे. वाबजूद इसके इस खतरनाक बल्लेबाज को वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल स्क्वॉड का हिस्सा नहीं बनाया गया.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 11:14 AM IST

IND vs AUS: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल खेला जाना है. इस मैच को जीतकर भारत 10 साल बाद आईसीसी की कोई ट्रॉफी अपने नाम करना चाहेगा. 2011 के बाद से टीम ने कोई भी आईसीसी ट्रॉफी नहीं जीती है. ऐसे में टीम के पास इस मैच में जीत हासिल कर ट्रॉफी नाम करने का शानदार मौका है. 2021 में टीम को WTC फाइनल में न्यूजीलैंड के हाथों शिकस्त झेलनी पड़ी थी. इस बीच टीम इंडिया के स्क्वॉड में एक खूंखार बल्लेबाज को जगह नहीं दी है.  इस खिलाड़ी ने आईपीएल 2023 में 180 से भी ज्यादा के स्ट्राइक रेट से रन कूटे थे.

