Team Announced: वर्ल्ड कप के लिए टीम का हुआ ऐलान, सेलेक्टर्स ने अचानक किया ये चौंकाने वाला फैसला

World Cup: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (WTC Final) का फाइनल मैच 7 जून से 11 जून तक लंदन के केनिंगटन ओवल के मैदान पर खेला जाएगा. इसी बीच क्रिकेट जगत से बड़ी खबर ये आ रही है कि श्रीलंका में साल 2024 में होने वाले अंडर-19 वर्ल्ड कप 2024 के लिए जो क्वालिफायर मुकाबले खेले जाने है उसके लिए केन्या ने अपनी 18 सदस्यीय टीम का ऐलान कर दिया है. 

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 09:51 AM IST

Team Announced for World Cup: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (WTC Final) का फाइनल मैच 7 जून से 11 जून तक लंदन के केनिंगटन ओवल के मैदान पर खेला जाएगा. इसी बीच क्रिकेट जगत से बड़ी खबर ये आ रही है कि श्रीलंका में साल 2024 में होने वाले अंडर-19 वर्ल्ड कप 2024 के लिए जो क्वालिफायर मुकाबले खेले जाने है उसके लिए केन्या ने अपनी 18 सदस्यीय टीम का ऐलान कर दिया है. आईसीसी अंडर-19 वर्ल्ड कप 2024 की मेजबानी श्रीलंका करेगा.

