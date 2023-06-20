Asia Cup 2023: एशिया कप से आई टीम इंडिया के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी, खुशी से झूम उठेंगे भारतीय फैंस
topStories1hindi1745724
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Asia Cup 2023: एशिया कप से आई टीम इंडिया के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी, खुशी से झूम उठेंगे भारतीय फैंस

Team India: एशिया कप से एक बहुत बड़ी खबर सामने आई है. इस खबर को पढ़कर भारतीय फैंस खुशी से झूम उठेंगे. यह खबर टीम इंडिया से जुड़ी हुई है.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

Trending Photos

Asia Cup 2023: एशिया कप से आई टीम इंडिया के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी, खुशी से झूम उठेंगे भारतीय फैंस

Womens Emerging Asia Cup 2023: एशिया कप 2023 का ऐलान कर दिया गया है. इस टूर्नामेंट को हाइब्रिड मॉडल के तहत कराने पर पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड और भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड दोनों ने सहमति दे दी है. इस टूर्नामेंट की शुरुआत 31 अगस्त से होनी है. इस बीच एक बड़ी खबर सामने आई है. हॉन्गकॉन्ग में जारी वुमेन एमर्जिंग एशिया कप से टीम इंडिया के फैंस के लिए अच्छी खबर आई है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
K
WATCH: सुनक ने जेलेंस्की को खिलाई अपनी मां के हाथों की बनी हुई बर्फी
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Prabhas
सिर्फ नाम के 'बाहुबली' हैं Prabhas, 6 साल से एक हिट को तरस रहे एक्टर
Nidhi Bhanushali
Nidhi Bhanushali: वेकेशन इन्जॉय कर रहीं TMKOC की पुरानी सोनू, बहनों संग की राफ्टिंग
horoscope today
बजरंग बली करेंगे 'मंगल', इन 5 राशियों को आज नौकरी-कारोबार में अच्छी खबर मिलने का योग
Rakhi Sawant
राखी ने की ब्रेकअप पार्टी, डिवोर्स होने की खुशी में लहंगा पहन ढोल पर जमकर किया डांस
Kapil Sharma
करीना, कृति और तब्बू के साथ इस फिल्म में दिखेंगे Kapil Sharma, शूटिंग की पूरी