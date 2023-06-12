WTC Final की हार के 24 घंटे के भीतर ही टीम इंडिया को तगड़ा झटका, सभी 11 खिलाड़ियों के खिलाफ लिया गया एक्शन
WTC Final की हार के 24 घंटे के भीतर ही टीम इंडिया को तगड़ा झटका, सभी 11 खिलाड़ियों के खिलाफ लिया गया एक्शन

WTC Final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (ICC World Test Championship Final) का फाइनल मैच हारने वाली टीम इंडिया को एक और बड़ा झटका लगा है. आईसीसी के टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ बड़ा एक्शन लिया है.

 

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

Team India fined for slow over rate: पांच दिनों तक चले वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (ICC World Test Championship Final) के फाइनल मैच में टीम इंडिया (Team India) को 209 रन से हार का सामना करना पड़ा. भारत पहली बार न्यूजीलैंड से वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल में हारा था. वहीं, इस बार ऑस्ट्रेलिया से हार झेलनी पड़ी. लेकिन इस मैच में कुछ ऐसा हुआ जिसकी वजह से ICC ने इन दोनों ही टीमों पर बड़ा एक्शन ले लिया.

