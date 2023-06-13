Team India: जुलाई से लेकर दिसंबर तक टीम इंडिया का एक्शन पैक शेड्यूल, सबसे बड़े 'दुश्मन' से भी होगा सामना!
Team India: जुलाई से लेकर दिसंबर तक टीम इंडिया का एक्शन पैक शेड्यूल, सबसे बड़े 'दुश्मन' से भी होगा सामना!

Team India Match Schedule: टीम इंडिया फिलहाल एक महीने के ब्रेक पर रहने वाली है. इस ब्रेक के बाद टीम इंडिया का शेड्यूल काफी बिजी रहने वाला है.

Team India Match Schedule 2023: वर्ल्‍ड टेस्‍ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final) मैच में टीम इंडिया को मिली हार के बाद खिलाड़ी लगभग एक महीने के ब्रेक पर रहने वाले हैं. इस ब्रेक के बाद टीम इंडिया का शेड्यूल काफी बिजी रहने वाला है. इस साल टीम इंडिया को एशिया कप और वनडे वर्ल्ड कप जैसे बड़े टूर्नामेंट खेलने हैं. इन टूर्नामेंट्स के बीच टीम इंडिया कई बड़ी सीरीज भी खेलेगी. आइए एक नजर टीम इंडिया के आने वाले मैचों पर.

