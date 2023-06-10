Team India: वर्ल्ड कप के लिए मिल गया धोनी जैसा विकेटकीपर, अब 12 साल बाद भारत की ट्रॉफी हो गई पक्की!
Team India: वर्ल्ड कप के लिए मिल गया धोनी जैसा विकेटकीपर, अब 12 साल बाद भारत की ट्रॉफी हो गई पक्की!

World Cup: टीम इंडिया के खिलाड़ी फिलहाल लंदन के केनिंगटन ओवल मैदान पर ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच (WTC Final-2023) खेल रही है. इस खिताबी मुकाबले में भारतीय कप्तान रोहित शर्मा खुद एक खिलाड़ी से कई बार सलाह लेते दिखे. ऐसे में लोग उन्हें वर्ल्ड कप के लिए उम्मीद मान बैठे हैं.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 04:56 PM IST

Team India: वर्ल्ड कप के लिए मिल गया धोनी जैसा विकेटकीपर, अब 12 साल बाद भारत की ट्रॉफी हो गई पक्की!

MS Dhoni Replacement, ODI World Cup: भारत को अपनी मेजबानी में इसी साल वनडे वर्ल्ड कप खेलना है. टीम इंडिया फिलहाल लंदन में वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच (WTC Final-2023) खेल रही है जहां उसके सामने ऑस्ट्रेलिया की कड़ी चुनौती है. इस मैच में एक धुरंधर खिलाड़ी ने काफी प्रभावित किया है और इसी के चलते उम्मीद बंध गई है कि वह आगामी वर्ल्ड कप में खेल सकते हैं.

