Team India: टीम इंडिया वर्ल्ड कप 2023 से पहले खेलेगी ये 2 अहम मैच, सामने आया पूरा शेड्यूल

World Cup 2023: वनडे वर्ल्ड कप 2023 की शुरुआत से पहले टीम इंडिया 2 वॉर्म-अप (World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match) मैच खेलेगी. इन मैचों का शेड्यूल सामने आ गया है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 10:43 AM IST

World Cup 2023 Warm-up Schedule: आईसीसी ने 27 जून को वर्ल्ड कप 2023 का शेड्यूल जारी कर दिया है. टीम इंडिया 8 अक्टूबर को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ अपना पहला मुकाबला खेलेगी. हर बार की तरह इस बार भी मुख्य ड्रॉ से पहले वॉर्म-अप मैच खेले जाएंगे. टीम इंडिया को वर्ल्ड कप के मेन इवेंट से पहले 2 वॉर्म-अप मैच खेलने हैं. इन मैचों का शेड्यूल सामने आ गया है. बता दें कि वॉर्म-अप मैच 29 सितंबर से शुरू होंगे और 3 अक्टूबर तक चलेंगे.  

