World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप की तैयारी के लिए टीम इंडिया को मिलेंगे सिर्फ 12 मैच, इनसे होगा सामना

ODI World Cup 2023: वनडे वर्ल्ड कप इसी साल अक्टूबर-नवंबर के बीच भारत में खेला जाना है. टीम इंडिया को इस टूर्नामेंट की तैयारी के लिए ज्यादा से ज्यादा 12 मुकाबले ही मिलेंगे.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 08:34 AM IST

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: वनडे वर्ल्ड कप (ODI World Cup 2023) 46 दिनों तक चलेगा और तीन नॉकआउट सहित 48 मैच खेले जाएंगे. इस बार वर्ल्ड कप में 10 टीमें खेलती हुईं नजर आएंगी. वनडे वर्ल्ड कप का शेड्यूल अभी आना बाकी है. वहीं, इस टूर्नामेंट की तैयारी के लिए टीम इंडिया को कितने मैच मिलेंगे ये लगभग साफ हो गया है. टीम इंडिया को वर्ल्ड कप 2023 से पहले कुल 12 वनडे मैच खेलने के लिए मिल सकते हैं. आइए आपको बताते हैं ये मैच कब और किस टीम के खिलाफ खेले जाएंगे.

