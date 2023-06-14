Team India: टीम इंडिया में होगी धोनी से भी खतरनाक फिनिशर की एंट्री, भारत को 12 साल बाद जिता देगा वर्ल्ड कप!
Team India: टीम इंडिया में होगी धोनी से भी खतरनाक फिनिशर की एंट्री, भारत को 12 साल बाद जिता देगा वर्ल्ड कप!

Team India: टीम इंडिया में होगी धोनी से भी खतरनाक फिनिशर की एंट्री, भारत को 12 साल बाद जिता देगा वर्ल्ड कप!

World Cup 2023: टीम इंडिया में जल्द ही महेंद्र सिंह धोनी से भी खतरनाक फिनिशर की एंट्री होने वाली है और इस घातक क्रिकेटर की एंट्री अगले महीने वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ वनडे और टी20 सीरीज के लिए हो सकती है. भारतीय टीम जुलाई में वेस्टइंडीज का दौरा करेगी जहां उसे 2 टेस्ट, 3 वनडे और 5 टी20 इंटरनेशनल मैच खेलने हैं. भारत के वेस्टइंडीज दौरे का आगाज 12 जुलाई से होगा. भारत और वेस्टइंडीज के बीच वनडे सीरीज की शुरुआत 27 जुलाई से होगी. BCCI इस दौरे के लिए एक खतरनाक फिनिशर को टीम इंडिया में मौका दे सकती है. वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ वनडे सीरीज में अगर ये खतरनाक खिलाड़ी हिट साबित हुआ तो उसे वर्ल्ड कप 2023 की टीम में भी चुना जा सकता है.      

