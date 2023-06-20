Team India: सूर्यकुमार यादव का दोस्त ही बन जाएगा उनके लिए सबसे बड़ा दुश्मन, छीन लेगा वनडे और टी20 टीम में जगह!
SuryaKumar Yadav: सूर्यकुमार यादव टीम इंडिया के सबसे खतरनाक बल्लेबाजों में गिने जाते हैं, लेकिन एक बल्लेबाज ऐसा भी है जो उन्हें वनडे और टी20 फॉर्मेट में चुनौती दे रहा है. बात जब टीम इंडिया में जगह बनाने की आएगी तो ये खिलाड़ी सूर्यकुमार यादव के लिए सबसे बड़ा विलेन भी साबित हो सकता है. 

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 01:01 PM IST

Team India News: सूर्यकुमार यादव टीम इंडिया के सबसे खतरनाक बल्लेबाजों में गिने जाते हैं, लेकिन एक बल्लेबाज ऐसा भी है जो उन्हें वनडे और टी20 फॉर्मेट में चुनौती दे रहा है. बात जब टीम इंडिया में जगह बनाने की आएगी तो ये खिलाड़ी सूर्यकुमार यादव के लिए सबसे बड़ा विलेन भी साबित हो सकता है. बता दें कि इस घातक क्रिकेटर ने IPL 2023 में अपने शानदार प्रदर्शन के दम पर टीम इंडिया में एंट्री के लिए दावा ठोका है. ये खिलाड़ी भारत की वनडे और टी20 टीम में नंबर-4 पर सेलेक्ट होने का सबसे बड़ा दावेदार है. 

