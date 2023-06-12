Team India: WTC फाइनल में टीम इंडिया की हार के 3 बड़े कारण, जिसके चलते गंवानी पड़ी ICC ट्रॉफी
Team India: WTC फाइनल में टीम इंडिया की हार के 3 बड़े कारण, जिसके चलते गंवानी पड़ी ICC ट्रॉफी

WTC Final 2023: ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड पर खेले गए वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल में भारत को 209 रनों से हार का सामना करना पड़ा. इस हार के साथ ही टीम इंडिया का एक बार फिर ICC ट्रॉफी जीतने का सपना भी चकनाचूर हो गया.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 03:33 PM IST

Team India: WTC फाइनल में टीम इंडिया की हार के 3 बड़े कारण, जिसके चलते गंवानी पड़ी ICC ट्रॉफी

IND vs AUS: ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने भारत को WTC फाइनल 2023 मैच में हराकर पहली बार टेस्ट चैंपियन का खिताब अपने नाम किया. इस मैच में भारत के बल्लेबाजों ने बेहद निराशाजनक प्रदर्शन किया. ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने भारत को मुकाबले जीतने के लिए 444 रनों का रिकॉर्ड लक्ष्य दिया था, जिसके सामने भारतीय बल्लेबाजी 234 रनों पर ढेर हो गई. आइए आपको बताते हैं ऐसे 3 बड़े कारण, जिसके चलते टीम इंडिया को लगातार दूसरी बार WTC फाइनल में हार का सामना करना पड़ा.

