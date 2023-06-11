Team India: WTC फाइनल के साथ खत्म हुआ इस भारतीय स्टार का करियर, संन्यास ही बचा ऑप्शन!
Team India: WTC फाइनल के साथ खत्म हुआ इस भारतीय स्टार का करियर, संन्यास ही बचा ऑप्शन!

WTC Final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल 2023 में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने भारत को हराकर ट्रॉफी अपने नाम कर ली. भारत को लगातार दूसरी बार WTC फाइनल में हार मिली है. इस हार के साथ ही टीम इंडिया का 10 साल बाद भी ICC ट्रॉफी जीतने का सपना अधूरा रह गया.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 08:19 PM IST

Team India: WTC फाइनल के साथ खत्म हुआ इस भारतीय स्टार का करियर, संन्यास ही बचा ऑप्शन!

IND vs AUS: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच लंदन के ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल मुकाबला हुआ. इस मैच में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने भारत को 209 रनों से बड़े अंतर से हराकर ट्रॉफी अपने नाम की. इस मैच में खेलने वाले एक भारतीय खिलाड़ी ने बेहद ही निराशाजनक प्रदर्शन किया, जिसके बाद अब उनके आगामी करियर पर बड़े सवाल खड़े होने लगे हैं. ऐसा हो सकता है कि टीम इंडिया में इस खिलाड़ी अब और मौके नहीं मिलें.

