World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप से पहले ICC ने टीम को दिया तगड़ा झटका, इस खूंखार गेंदबाज को किया सस्पेंड
topStories1hindi1750049
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप से पहले ICC ने टीम को दिया तगड़ा झटका, इस खूंखार गेंदबाज को किया सस्पेंड

ICC: भारत की मेजबानी में इसी साल वनडे वर्ल्ड कप का आयोजन होना है. इस पहले एक बहुत बड़ी खबर सामने आई है. ICC(इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट काउंसिल) ने बड़ा एक्शन लेने हुए एक तेज गेंदबाज को अचानक सस्पेंड कर दिया है.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 08:29 AM IST

Trending Photos

World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप से पहले ICC ने टीम को दिया तगड़ा झटका, इस खूंखार गेंदबाज को किया सस्पेंड

World Cup Qualifier 2023: इस साल भारत में होने वाले वर्ल्ड कप को लेकर अभी तक शेड्यूल सामने नहीं आया है. मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक अक्टूबर-नवंबर में इसका आयोजन हो सकता है. फिलहाल, जिम्बाब्वे में वर्ल्ड कप क्वालीफायर मुकाबले खेले जा रहे हैं, जहां से दो टीमें वर्ल्ड कप के मेन स्टेज के लिए क्वालीफाई करेंगी, जबकि भारत समेत बाकी 8 टीमें पहले ही सीधे इस टूर्नामेंट में पहुंच चुकी हैं. इस बीच ICC ने बड़ा एक्शन लेते हुए एक तेज गेंदबाज को अचानक सस्पेंड कर दिया है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जबरदस्त विरोध ने लगा दी 'आदिपुरुष' की 'लंका', विवादित डॉयलाग बदलने को मजबूर हुए मेकर्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जारी हुआ 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी' का टीजर, 250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचने वाली है आदिपुरुष!
World Yoga Day
PM Narendra Modi US visit 2023: US पहुंचते ही PM मोदी ने एलन मस्क समेत कई दिग्गज अमेरिकियों से की मुलाकात, आज योग दिवस में लेंगे भाग
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 21 June 2023
Kerala
केरल हाई कोर्ट का दावा, लक्षद्वीप उसके अधिकार क्षेत्र में आता है
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor
RapidX की दो टनल बनकर तैयार, गाजियाबाद की एक टनल का काम 75 फीसदी पूरा
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS में पहुंचे थे कियारा-कार्तिक, तभी आई मोंजोलिका, फूटे हंसी के फव्वारे!
Income tax raid
कानपुर-लखनऊ समेत यूपी में नामी ज्वैलर्स के प्रतिष्ठानों पर इनकम टैक्स की छापेमारी
Shahzada Dawood
टाइटैनिक देखने के लिए गई लापता पनडुब्‍बी में सवार थे PAK के सबसे अमीर शख्‍स के बेटे!
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: गुस्से में इस कंटेस्टेंट ने तोड़ी घरवालों की चीज़ें, छिड़ेगा बवाल