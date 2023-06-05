Team India: WTC फाइनल में कोहली बनाएंगे कीर्तिमान, ब्रैडमैन को पीछे छोड़ सचिन की करेंगे बराबरी!
Team India: WTC फाइनल में कोहली बनाएंगे कीर्तिमान, ब्रैडमैन को पीछे छोड़ सचिन की करेंगे बराबरी!

WTC Final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप 2023 फाइनल मैच में भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया की भिड़ंत होनी है. इस मैच में टीम इंडिया के धाकड़ बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली अपने नाम कई बड़े रिकॉर्ड्स कर सकते हैं.

Jun 05, 2023

Team India: WTC फाइनल में कोहली बनाएंगे कीर्तिमान, ब्रैडमैन को पीछे छोड़ सचिन की करेंगे बराबरी!

Virat Kohli: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच 7 से 11 जून तक इंग्लैंड के केनिंगटन ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मुकाबला खेला जाना है. दोनों टीमों के खिलाड़ी ओवल पहुंच चुके हैं और इस बड़े मुकाबले की जमकर तैयारियां कर रहे हैं. इस मैच में टीम इंडिया के घातक फॉर्म में लौट चुके बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली अपने नाम एक बड़ा रिकॉर्ड कर सकते हैं. वह डॉन ब्रैडमैन का बड़ा रिकॉर्ड तोड़ सकते हैं. इसके अलावा महान सचिन तेंदुलकर के एक रिकॉर्ड की बराबरी करने का भी उनके पास शानदार मौका है.

