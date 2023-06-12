WTC का फाइनल हारते ही विराट ने कर दिया ये पोस्ट, भारतीय फैंस देखकर रह गए हैरान!
topStories1hindi1734041
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

WTC का फाइनल हारते ही विराट ने कर दिया ये पोस्ट, भारतीय फैंस देखकर रह गए हैरान!

WTC Final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप 2023 के फाइनल में टीम इंडिया को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के हाथों हार का सामना करना पड़ा. टीम की इस हार के बाद विराट कोहली ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक पोस्ट किया है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 06:05 AM IST

Trending Photos

WTC का फाइनल हारते ही विराट ने कर दिया ये पोस्ट, भारतीय फैंस देखकर रह गए हैरान!

Virat kohli Instagram Story: भारत को लगातार दूसरी बार वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल में हार का सामना करना पड़ा. पांच दिनों तक चले टेस्ट क्रिकेट के इस महामुकाबले में आखिरकार ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने बाजी मार ली. वह पहली ऐसी टीम है, जिसने क्रिकेट के हर फॉर्मेट के वर्ल्ड कप को जीता है. भारत को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के हाथों फाइनल मैच के पांचवें दिन 209 रन से हार झेलनी पड़ी. भारत की दूसरी पारी 234 रन पर सिमट गई. टीम इंडिया के इस खराब प्रदर्शन ने बाद विराट कोहली (Virat kohli) ने सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ ऐसा पोस्ट कर दिया जो काफी वायरल हो रहा है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment News
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणबीर कपूर पर बरसीं कंगना रनौत, भगवान राम के किरदार पर कमेंट करने को लेकर सुनाई खरी खोटी
Monalisa
ब्लैक ड्रेस में भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा ने गिराई ऐसी हुस्न की बिजली, फोटोज वायरल
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Dance Video: काला सूट पहन नागिन सी लहरी सपना, पैनी धार पर किया डांस
Tanmay Vekaria
आंखों में काजल, चेहरे पर मासूमियत लिए फोन पर बात करते इस बच्चे के आज फैन है करोड़ों
Cooler
बर्फ जैसा ठंडा हो जाएगा आपका घर, पुराना जंग लगा हुआ कूलर करेगा जोरदार काम
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
Technical Guruji
जानें कितना कमाते हैं YouTuber टेक्निकल गुरूजी, जिनके पास है 20 करोड़ की कारें
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Pakistan Economic Crisis
‘पाकिस्तान नहीं होगा डिफॉल्ट, हमारे पास प्लान बी तैयार’ – वित्त मंत्री का दावा