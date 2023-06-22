Virender Sehwag: वीरेंद्र सहवाग बनने जा रहे टीम इंडिया के चीफ सेलेक्टर? BCCI अधिकारी के इस बयान ने मचाई सनसनी
Team India: BCCI को नोर्थ जोन से एक नेशनल सेलेक्टर की तलाश है, जो भारतीय सेलेक्शन कमिटी में चेतन शर्मा की जगह लेगा. पूर्व चीफ सेलेक्टर चेतन शर्मा को फरवरी 2023 में एक स्टिंग आपरेशन के बाद अपना पद गंवाना पड़ा था. इस स्टिंग में वह भारतीय खिलाड़ियों और टीम चयन को लेकर गोपनीय जानकारी पर बात करते नजर आए थे. 

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 08:06 AM IST

Virender Sehwag News: BCCI को नोर्थ जोन से एक नेशनल सेलेक्टर की तलाश है, जो भारतीय सेलेक्शन कमिटी में चेतन शर्मा की जगह लेगा. पूर्व चीफ सेलेक्टर चेतन शर्मा को फरवरी 2023 में एक स्टिंग आपरेशन के बाद अपना पद गंवाना पड़ा था. इस स्टिंग में वह भारतीय खिलाड़ियों और टीम चयन को लेकर गोपनीय जानकारी पर बात करते नजर आए थे. वीरेंद्र सहवाग, गौतम गंभीर, आशीष नेहरा, युवराज सिंह और हरभजन सिंह नार्थ जोन के खिलाड़ी हैं. इन दिग्गजों में वीरू का दावा सबसे मजबूत है. 

