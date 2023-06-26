Team India: वर्ल्ड कप से पहले आग उगल रहा कोहली का दोस्त, तहस-नहस करने वाली बॉलिंग से मचाया कहर
topStories1hindi1754198
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

Team India: वर्ल्ड कप से पहले आग उगल रहा कोहली का दोस्त, तहस-नहस करने वाली बॉलिंग से मचाया कहर

Virat Kohli: वर्ल्ड कप से 4 महीने पहले ही विराट कोहली का दोस्त जमकर आग उगल रहा है. विराट कोहली के इस दोस्त ने अपनी तहस-नहस करने वाली गेंदबाजी से जमकर कहर मचाया है. रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक 2023 वर्ल्ड कप 5 अक्टूबर से शुरू होगा और फाइनल मैच 19 नवंबर को खेला जाएगा. 

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 09:23 AM IST

Trending Photos

Team India: वर्ल्ड कप से पहले आग उगल रहा कोहली का दोस्त, तहस-नहस करने वाली बॉलिंग से मचाया कहर

Team India News: वर्ल्ड कप से 4 महीने पहले ही विराट कोहली का दोस्त जमकर आग उगल रहा है. विराट कोहली के इस दोस्त ने अपनी तहस-नहस करने वाली गेंदबाजी से जमकर कहर मचाया है. रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक 2023 वर्ल्ड कप 5 अक्टूबर से शुरू होगा और फाइनल मैच 19 नवंबर को खेला जाएगा. IPL में विराट कोहली के साथ रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर (RCB) के लिए खेलने वाले श्रीलंकाई स्पिनर वानिंदु हसरंगा ने ICC वर्ल्ड कप क्वालीफायर मैचों में अपनी तबाही मचाती हुई गेंदबाजी से पूरी दुनिया को हैरान करके रख दिया है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor की ऐसी थी सौतेली मां Supriya Pathak से पहली मुलाकात
Khushi Kapoor
ब्राउन मुंडे को डेट कर रहीं Khushi Kapoor, रिलीज से पहले चर्चा में रिलेशनशिप स्टेटस
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Mahindra Thar
हो जाइए तैयार! Jimny को रुलाने आ रही 5-डोर Mahindra Thar, सामने आई लॉन्च डेट
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Dangerous Look: अपनी जान की भी नहीं की परवाह..पहन डाली टू डेंजरस ड्रेस!
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
अंजलि भाभी ने पूल से शेयर कर दी ऐसी तस्वीरें, देख मेहता साहब का खुला रह जाएगा मुंह
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya
आखिर कहां है 'रसोड़े में कौन था' से फेमस होने वाली 'साथ निभाना साथिया' की राशि बेन?
flight mode
हवाई जहाज में क्यों Flight Mode पर करना पड़ता है फोन, वजह जानकर डर जाएंगे आप