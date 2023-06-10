Asia Cup: भारतीय फैंस के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी, अब सीधा एशिया कप का फाइनल खेलेगी टीम इंडिया
Asia Cup: भारतीय फैंस के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी, अब सीधा एशिया कप का फाइनल खेलेगी टीम इंडिया

Asia Cup 2023: भारतीय टीम ने एशिया कप 2023 (Asia Cup 2023) के फाइनल में अपनी जगह बना ली है. ये फाइनल मैच 11 जून को खेला जाएगा.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 01:42 PM IST

Asia Cup: भारतीय फैंस के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी, अब सीधा एशिया कप का फाइनल खेलेगी टीम इंडिया

Junior Asia Cup 2023: भारतीय जूनियर महिला हॉकी टीम ने शनिवार को जापान के काकामिगहारा, गिफू प्रान्त में महिला जूनियर एशिया कप 2023 (Asia Cup 2023) के सेमीफाइनल मुकाबले में मेजबान जापान को 1-0 से हरा दिया. मैच का एकमात्र गोल सुनिलिता टोप्पो (47) ने किया. इस जीत का मतलब है कि भारतीय टीम दूसरी बार जूनियर एशिया कप के फाइनल में अपनी जगह बना ली है. इससे पहले भारतीय टीम 2012 में फाइनल में पहुंची थी. भारत ने टूर्नामेंट के फाइनल में पहुंचकर जूनियर हॉकी महिला वर्ल्ड कप 2023 के लिए क्वालीफाई किया, जो 29 नवंबर से 10 दिसंबर, 2023 तक सैंटियागो, चिली में आयोजित किया जाएगा.

