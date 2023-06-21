World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप से पहले दुनिया पर छाया ये बल्लेबाज, विराट और रोहित को दे रहा कड़ी टक्कर!
World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप से पहले दुनिया पर छाया ये बल्लेबाज, विराट और रोहित को दे रहा कड़ी टक्कर!

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma: वर्ल्ड कप 2023 से पहले दुनिया पर एक बल्लेबाज छा गया है, जो इन दिनों अपने बल्ले से जबर्दस्त कहर मचा रहा है. अपने आग उगलते बल्ले से ये क्रिकेटर वनडे के दिग्गज बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली और रोहित शर्मा को भी कड़ी टक्कर दे रहा है. रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली ने पूरी दुनिया में रन बनाए हैं, लेकिन वर्ल्ड कप 2023 से पहले एक बल्लेबाज अपनी कातिलाना बल्लेबाजी से चर्चा का कारण बना हुआ है. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 09:18 AM IST

World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप से पहले दुनिया पर छाया ये बल्लेबाज, विराट और रोहित को दे रहा कड़ी टक्कर!

World Cup 2023 News: वर्ल्ड कप 2023 से पहले दुनिया पर एक बल्लेबाज छा गया है, जो इन दिनों अपने बल्ले से जबर्दस्त कहर मचा रहा है. अपने आग उगलते बल्ले से ये क्रिकेटर वनडे के दिग्गज बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली और रोहित शर्मा को भी कड़ी टक्कर दे रहा है. रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली ने पूरी दुनिया में रन बनाए हैं, लेकिन वर्ल्ड कप 2023 से पहले एक बल्लेबाज अपनी कातिलाना बल्लेबाजी से चर्चा का कारण बना हुआ है. बता दें कि इस बल्लेबाज ने अचानक इतिहास रच दिया है.
   
वर्ल्ड कप से पहले दुनिया पर छाया ये बल्लेबाज

