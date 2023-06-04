Team India: हो गया कन्फर्म... WTC फाइनल में नंबर-5 पर टीम इंडिया के लिए खेलेगा ये दिग्गज!
Team India: हो गया कन्फर्म... WTC फाइनल में नंबर-5 पर टीम इंडिया के लिए खेलेगा ये दिग्गज!

Indian Cricket Team: ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ 7 जून से होने वाले वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल मैच (WTC Final-2023) के लिए भारतीय खिलाड़ी लंदन पहुंच चुके हैं और कड़ी प्रैक्टिस में जुटे हैं. टीम इंडिया की प्लेइंग-11 लगभग तय हो चुकी है. देखना दिलचस्प होगा कि नंबर-5 पर कौन सा खिलाड़ी उतरेगा. 

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 07:21 PM IST

Team India: हो गया कन्फर्म... WTC फाइनल में नंबर-5 पर टीम इंडिया के लिए खेलेगा ये दिग्गज!

India vs Australia, Playing 11: भारतीय टीम को 7 जून से ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ आईसीसी वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच (ICC WTC Final-2023) खेलना है. लंदन के केनिंगटन ओवल मैदान पर होने वाले इस मुकाबले के लिए दोनों टीमों के खिलाड़ी कड़ी प्रैक्टिस कर रहे हैं. टीम इंडिया की प्लेइंग-11 लगभग तय हो चुकी है. 

