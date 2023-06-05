WTC Final से अचानक दो दिन पहले ही बदला गया टीम का कप्तान, क्रिकेट जगत में मची सनसनी
New Captain Announced: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप (WTC Final) का फाइनल मैच 7 जून से 11 जून तक इंग्लैंड के केनिंगटन ओवल (लंदन) के मैदान पर खेला जाएगा. वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final) से दो दिन पहले ही अचानक टीम का कप्तान बदला गया है. 

Captain Changed: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप (WTC Final) का फाइनल मैच 7 जून से 11 जून तक इंग्लैंड के केनिंगटन ओवल (लंदन) के मैदान पर खेला जाएगा. वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final) से दो दिन पहले ही अचानक टीम का कप्तान बदला गया है. इस बड़ी खबर से क्रिकेट जगत में अचानक सनसनी फैल गई है. बांग्लादेश क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने अफगानिस्तान के खिलाफ 14 जून से 18 जून तक होने वाले होने वाले एकमात्र टेस्ट मैच के लिए बांग्लादेश की 15 सदस्यीय क्रिकेट टीम का ऐलान कर दिया है.

