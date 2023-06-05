WTC Final 2023: ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कप्तान ने टीम इंडिया के लिए सुनाई बुरी खबर, WTC Final में झेलना पड़ेगा ये बड़ा झटका
Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 07:48 AM IST

ICC WTC Final 2023: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (WTC Final) का फाइनल मैच 7 जून से 11 जून तक इंग्लैंड के केनिंगटन ओवल (लंदन) के मैदान पर खेला जाएगा. वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (WTC Final) के फाइनल से पहले ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कप्तान पैट कमिंस ने टीम इंडिया के लिए एक बुरी खबर सुनाई है. पैट कमिंस ने साफ किया है कि उनके कुछ धुरंधर खिलाड़ी वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (WTC Final) के फाइनल में भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के लिए काल बनेंगे. 

