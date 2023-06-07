WTC Prize Money: टेस्ट चैंपियन ही नहीं, रनर अप को भी मिलेंगे करोड़ों रुपये! पाकिस्तान ऐसे होगा मालामाल
WTC Prize Money: टेस्ट चैंपियन ही नहीं, रनर अप को भी मिलेंगे करोड़ों रुपये! पाकिस्तान ऐसे होगा मालामाल

WTC Prize Money: लंदन के द ओवल मैदान पर भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच (WTC Final-2023) खेला जा रहा है. इस मुकाबले को जीतने वाली टीम को तो करोड़ों रुपये मिलने ही हैं, हारने वाले की भी झोली में काफी पैसा आएगा.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 05:53 PM IST

WTC Prize Money: टेस्ट चैंपियन ही नहीं, रनर अप को भी मिलेंगे करोड़ों रुपये! पाकिस्तान ऐसे होगा मालामाल

World Test Championship, ICC Prize Money: भारतीय टीम फिलहाल लंदन के द ओवल मैदान पर ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच (WTC Final-2023) खेल रही है. इस मुकाबले में टीम इंडिया की कमान धाकड़ ओपनर रोहित शर्मा जबकि ऑस्ट्रेलिया की कप्तानी पेसर पैट कमिंस संभाल रहे हैं. आईसीसी ने वर्ल्ड टेस्ट रैंकिंग में रहने वाली 9 टीमों के लिए प्राइज मनी का ऐलान कर दिया है.

