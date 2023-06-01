WTC Final में इस बल्लेबाज को मिला मौका तो 10 साल बाद भारत की ICC ट्रॉफी पक्की, ऑस्ट्रेलिया में भी खौफ का माहौल!
Team India: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final) के लिए टीम इंडिया के पास ऐसा घातक हथियार मौजूद है, जो अपने कहर से ऑस्ट्रेलियाई क्रिकेट टीम को तहस-नहस कर सकता है. वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल मैच में अगर इस खतरनाक खिलाड़ी को टीम इंडिया में मौका मिलता है तो फिर भारत का 10 साल बाद आईसीसी ट्रॉफी जीतना लगभग तय है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 07:38 AM IST

ICC WTC Final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (WTC Final) के लिए टीम इंडिया के पास ऐसा घातक हथियार मौजूद है, जो अपने कहर से ऑस्ट्रेलियाई क्रिकेट टीम को तहस-नहस कर सकता है. वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल मैच में अगर इस खतरनाक खिलाड़ी को टीम इंडिया में मौका मिलता है तो फिर भारत का 10 साल बाद आईसीसी ट्रॉफी जीतना लगभग तय है. ऑस्ट्रेलियाई क्रिकेट टीम भी टीम इंडिया के इस खूंखार खिलाड़ी से खौफ में होगी. भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच 7 जून 2023 से वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप (WTC Final) का आगाज होना है. ओवल के मैदान पर दोनों टीमें आपस में भिड़ेंगी जहां स्पिनर्स का बोलबाला रहता है.   

