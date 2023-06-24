IND vs WI: टीम इंडिया में हुआ बेटे का सेलेक्शन तो रो पड़े यशस्वी जायसवाल के पिता, संघर्ष से भरी है कहानी
IND vs WI: टीम इंडिया में हुआ बेटे का सेलेक्शन तो रो पड़े यशस्वी जायसवाल के पिता, संघर्ष से भरी है कहानी

Yashasvi Jaiswal: वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ 2 मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए युवा खिलाड़ी यशस्वी जायसवाल को भारतीय टीम में मौका दिया गया है. उन्हें बीसीसीआई ने 16 सदस्सीय स्क्वॉड का हिस्सा बनाया है. बाएं हाथ के इस बल्लेबाज की जिंदगी काफी संघर्ष से भरी रही है.

IND vs WI: टीम इंडिया में हुआ बेटे का सेलेक्शन तो रो पड़े यशस्वी जायसवाल के पिता, संघर्ष से भरी है कहानी

Yashasvi Jaiswal, India vs West Indies : युवा खिलाड़ी यशस्वी जायसवाल को वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ 2 मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए भारतीय टीम में मौका दिया गया है. बाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाज यशस्वी की जिंदगी संघर्ष से भरी रही है. उन्होंने बताया कि जब टीम में सेलेक्ट होने की खबर उनके पिता को लगी तो वह रोने लगे थे. 

