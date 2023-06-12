Team India: एशिया कप से पहले इस घातक खिलाड़ी का टीम इंडिया में होगा डेब्यू, गेंदबाजों का बनता है काल!
Asia Cup 2023: टीम इंडिया को आगामी सितंबर के महीने में एशिया कप खेलना है. इससे पहले एक बड़ी खबर सामने आई है. टीम इंडिया में एक खूंखार बल्लेबाजी करने वाला खिलाड़ी जल्द डेब्यू कर सकता है.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 08:54 PM IST

Indian Cricket: एशिया कप खेलने को लेकर तमाम विवादों के बीच अब इसके हाइब्रिड मॉडल के तहत खेले जाने पर मुहर लगने की पूरी संभावना है. इसकी मेजबानी पाकिस्तान को मिली थी, लेकिन BCCI ने पाकिस्तान जाने से साफ तौर पर मना कर दिया था. हालांकि, अब यह खबर आ रही है कि इस टूर्नामेंट के अपने तय समय पर होने की पूरी उम्मीद है. इस बड़े टूर्नामेंट से पहले टीम इंडिया को एक खूंखार बल्लेबाजी करने वाला खिलाड़ी मिलने वाला है.

