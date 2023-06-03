World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप 2023 के लिए अचानक टीम का ऐलान, सेलेक्टर्स ने 3 नए खिलाड़ियों को दिया मौका
topStories1hindi1722256
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप 2023 के लिए अचानक टीम का ऐलान, सेलेक्टर्स ने 3 नए खिलाड़ियों को दिया मौका

ODI World Cup 2023: आईसीसी वनडे वर्ल्ड कप 2023 (World Cup 2023) के लिए एक टीम का ऐलान हो गया है. इस टीम में 3 नए खिलाड़ियों को शामिल नहीं किया गया है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 07:17 AM IST

Trending Photos

World Cup 2023: वर्ल्ड कप 2023 के लिए अचानक टीम का ऐलान, सेलेक्टर्स ने 3 नए खिलाड़ियों को दिया मौका

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: आईसीसी वनडे वर्ल्ड कप 2023 (World Cup 2023) अक्टूबर-नवंबर के महीने में भारत में खेला जाएगा. इस बड़े टूर्नामेंट से पहले क्वालीफायर मैच खेले जाएंगे. आईसीसी वर्ल्ड कप क्वालीफायर (ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023) का आयोजन इस महीने के मध्य में जिम्बाब्वे में होना है. ऐसे में मेजबान टीम जिम्बाब्वे (Zimbabwe Cricket Team) ने अपने 15 खिलाड़ियों का ऐलान कर दिया है. वर्ल्ड कप 2023 के लिए अभी दो टीमों को क्वालीफाई करना बाकी है. 18 जून से वर्ल्ड कप क्वालीफायर राउंड की शुरुआत होगी, जिसके जरीए बाकी दो टीमों का फैसला होगा.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
Tihar Jail
क्या तिहाड़ में प्लानिंग के साथ हुई ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए बड़े खुलासे
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Parenting Tips
Parenting Tips: बच्चों के अच्छे भविष्य के लिए ये 5 बातें कभी न भूलें माता-पिता
Qatar
कतर के पीएम ने अफगानिस्तान में तालिबान के टॉप लीडर के साथ की सीक्रेट मीटिंग
Bollywood
22 साल में 'तुम बिन' एक्टर का बदल गया है पूरा लुक, आज की फोटो देख नहीं पाएंगे पहचान!
Rahul Gandhi
US में इस मुद्दे पर मोदी सरकार के साथ दिखे राहुल, कहा- मेरी प्रतिक्रिया भी यही होती
karnataka
कर्नाटक के सीएम ने महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री को क्यों लिखी चिट्ठी, क्या है मामला?