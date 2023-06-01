Kabaddi League: दुबई में दिखेगी 'नारी शक्ति', UAE में पहली बार महिला कबड्डी लीग के लिए एपीएस स्पोर्ट्स ने उठाया जिम्मा
Kabaddi League: दुबई में दिखेगी 'नारी शक्ति', UAE में पहली बार महिला कबड्डी लीग के लिए एपीएस स्पोर्ट्स ने उठाया जिम्मा

Women's Kabaddi League: पुरुषों के बाद अब महिलाओं के लिए भी कबड्डी लीग (WKL) का आयोजन किया जा रहा है. पहली बार इसे दुबई में आयोजित किया जाएगा, जिसके लिए एपीएस स्पोर्ट्स तैयारी में लगा है. इस लीग का आगाज 16 जून से होगा.

Kabaddi League in Dubai: दुबई में पहली बार महिला कबड्डी लीग (Women's Kabaddi League) का आयोजन होने जा रहा है. आगामी 16 जून से इस लीग की शुरुआत होगी, जिसमें 120 से ज्यादा महिला खिलाड़ी हिस्सा लेंगी. इतना ही नहीं, कई विश्व और राष्ट्रीय स्तर के कोच भी खिलाड़ियों का मार्गदर्शन करते नजर आएंगे.

