HS Prannoy: प्रणय ने छोड़ दी थी चैंपियन बनने की उम्मीद, कोच गोपी ने बढ़ाया आत्मविश्वास
HS Prannoy: भारत के शीर्ष शटलर एचएस प्रणय ने रविवार को मलेशिया मास्टर्स सुपर 500 टूर्नामेंट के पुरुष सिंगल्स का खिताब जीता. उन्होंने फाइनल मुकाबले में चीन के वेंग होंग येंग को तीन गेम में हराया और अपने खिताब के सूखे को खत्म किया. 

May 28, 2023

HS Prannoy, Malaysia Masters Badminton: भारतीय शटलर एचएस प्रणय ने सिंगल्स खिताब जीतने की उम्मीद छोड़ ही दी थी लेकिन मुख्य कोच पुलेला गोपीचंद (Pullela Gopichand) ने उनमें आत्मविश्वास भरा. इसी के साथ प्रणय ने छह साल के खिताब के सूखे को खत्म करते हुए मलेशिया मास्टर्स में चैंपियन बनने का गौरव हासिल किया.

