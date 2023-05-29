IPL Final: रिजर्व-डे पर फैंस को स्टेडियम में मिलेगी Free-Entry! BCCI ने उठाया ये बड़ा कदम
IPL Final: रिजर्व-डे पर फैंस को स्टेडियम में मिलेगी Free-Entry! BCCI ने उठाया ये बड़ा कदम

CSK vs GT, IPL Final: खराब मौसम और भारी बारिश के कारण चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स और गुजरात टाइटंस (CSK vs GT) के बीच आईपीएल-2023 का फाइनल मैच रविवार 28 मई को नहीं हो सका. अब ‘रिजर्व डे’ यानी सोमवार को अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में ये खिताबी मैच खेला जाएगा. 

May 29, 2023

IPL Final: रिजर्व-डे पर फैंस को स्टेडियम में मिलेगी Free-Entry! BCCI ने उठाया ये बड़ा कदम

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023 Final: चार बार की चैंपियन टीम चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स और गुजरात टाइटंस के बीच (CSK vs GT) आईपीएल के 16वें सीजन (IPL-2023) का फाइनल मैच 28 मई को नहीं हो सका. बारिश और खराब मौसम ने फैंस को निराश कर दिया, जो बड़ी तादाद में मैच देखने के लिए अहमदाबाद के प्रतिष्ठित नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम पहुंचे थे. अब भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) ने बड़ा कदम उठाया है.

